Alabama teacher accused of sex acts with girl in classroom

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (AP) - A teacher has been accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a student in Alabama.

Scroll for more content...

News outlets report 51-year-old John Daniel Hamilton was arrested by Robertsdale police Tuesday morning after a two-week investigation. Investigators say Hamilton and the girl engaged in sex acts inside Hamilton's history classroom during school hours.

The Central Baldwin Middle School teacher and bus driver was placed on administrative leave Feb. 5.

Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters said at a news conference that the sexual relationship had been reported to school officials by another student.

Hamilton is charged with several counts, including second-degree sodomy. He is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday for a bond hearing. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/21/2018 2:45:03 PM (GMT -6:00)