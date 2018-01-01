Alabama sued in transgender driver's license case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Alabama on behalf of three transgender individuals.

In a lawsuit, the individuals are saying the state won't allow them to change the gender listing of their driver's licenses without proof that they've undergone surgery. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court in Montgomery, says the requirement is unconstitutional and violation of privacy.

Gabriel Arkles, senior staff attorney with the ACLU, says the state should not dictate a particular type of health care. He said many transgender individuals cannot afford the surgery or don't want it.

Arkles says most states and the federal government allow people to change an ID without surgery proof.

Darcy Corbitt, a plaintiff, says she was able to change the listing to female on federal documents, but not her Alabama license.

