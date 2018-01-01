Alabama students build classrooms for Honduras

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - Career technology students in Alabama are building classrooms for Honduras.

The Dothan Eagle reports that several schools around the state are designing and remodeling donated cargo containers. They will be shipped to Honduras and transported to a school in a remote area for use as career tech classrooms.

Michelle Eller, director of secondary education for the Eufaula City Schools, says prefabricating the classrooms and shipping them would be easier than trying to build the classrooms on site. The project gives students in Eufaula some practical work experience while also raising their awareness of global issues and volunteerism.

Eller took part in the project after connecting with educator Brian Copes while visiting Honduras. Copes runs the Skilled Knowledgeable Youth, or SKY, program at Thompson High School in Alabaster.