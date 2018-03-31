Clear

Alabama spring update, Tua continues work with trainers

Tua Tagovailoa continued to work with trainers at practice on Thursday.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to work with head athletic trainer Jeff Allen on Thursday after fracturing his left index finger on the first day of spring practice.

