Alabama searches for identity lost in Iron Bowl defeat

Nick Saban is issuing a challenge to his football team.

They need to look like the Alabama team we saw most of the year in order to take down top-ranked Clemson.

For those who will try to deny the fact that the Tide looked unlike any team we've seen take the field donning the crimson and white recently, how about this? Auburn's 408 total yards of offense were nearly 151 yards more than bama has allowed per game this year.

On top of that, they made a number of mental mistakes late in the game and looked flustered in their loss to their in-state rival, but that's in the past and they're in the College Football Playoff now.

First-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was able to take advantage of a long break, which is foreign to him as he has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL. He believes he used the extra time to his advantage.

"You have a lot of time to really study the opponent. Some when you're not on the practice field and some when you get going early here," said Daboll, "You try to analyze every piece of information you can use that will give you an advantage, but the time gap is definitely a little different for me. It definitely helps. You get to go against the [first-team] all day. The starters get us going and get us better going through a lot of situations we will go through in these games."

We won't know for sure if Alabama has found their identity over that time until Monday's kickoff, but one thing you can expect is that Alabama will come out swinging with a shot to the title on the line.