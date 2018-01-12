wx_icon Huntsville 64°

Alabama road departments prepare for Friday winter weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is advising motorists to use extreme caution in areas impacted by winter weather Friday through the weekend.

Crews may not be able to pre-treat any roads because rain is expected to fall before it transitions into winter precipitation. This means pre-treatments may be ineffective.

ALDOT says it has crews standing by to treat state and federal highway affected by wintry precipitation.

The Huntsville and Madison Public Works Departments are on stand by as well.

Huntsville will send out a road crew Friday afternoon. They are prepared to salt and even barricade certains roads if necessary.

Madison will send out their first road crew Friday at 6:00 a.m. That crew is prepared to work until 6:00 p.m.

Another crew will be ready to work in Madison from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning if needed.

State road crews caution drivers to drive at speeds lower than the speed limit when driving on affected roads. You are also asked to slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and local road maintenance crews treating roads.

