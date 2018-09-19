MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An associate commissioner at the Alabama Department of Corrections has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
Prison system spokesman Bob Horton said Tuesday that Associate Commissioner Grantt Culliver was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 14.
In a statement, Horton said written allegations of misconduct were filed with the Alabama Department of Corrections' office of inspector general. That prompted the investigation.
Related Content
- Alabama prison official on administrative leave
- Elementary school teacher on paid administrative leave
- Huntsville Junior High School teacher placed on administrative leave
- 3 Fayetteville police officers placed on administrative leave
- Tanner High School Principal was put on administrative leave
- Kira Lewis officially signs with Alabama
- Execution date set for terminally ill prisoner in Alabama
- Company picked for Alabama prison care sued in Mississippi
- Alabama inmate who killed 2 found dead in prison infirmary
- Alabama maximum, medium security prison guards to get raises
Scroll for more content...