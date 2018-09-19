Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama prison official on administrative leave

An associate commissioner at the Alabama Department of Corrections is on administrative leave.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 5:05 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An associate commissioner at the Alabama Department of Corrections has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Prison system spokesman Bob Horton said Tuesday that Associate Commissioner Grantt Culliver was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 14.

In a statement, Horton said written allegations of misconduct were filed with the Alabama Department of Corrections' office of inspector general. That prompted the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events