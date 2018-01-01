Alabama police: one dead in school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an Alabama high school (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl has been killed in a shooting at a Birmingham, Alabama, high school that has left another student injured.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

Wilson declined to identify the dead student and the other injured. He also says authorities are investigating whether the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentional.

The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it's not from where "someone from the outside came into the school."

Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun, adding investigators have the firearm in their possession.

Governor Kay Ivey said, “I am saddened to learn about the death of the Huffman High School student. I am praying for the family of this young lady who has tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and, even though this was an accident, it reaffirms that there is no place for students to have firearms or other weapons on campus.”