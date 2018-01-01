Alabama man wins national golf competition

An Alabama man has won major victories at a national golf championship.

Chris Osborne won two of three divisions in the Amputee Long Drive Championship in Nevada. That competition for amputees just wrapped up in Mesquite.

Osborne lost his left leg above the knee in 2004. The former Birmingham TV reporter lost his leg in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident.

Osborne returned to Alabama with two more pieces of hardware to add to his collection.

During the March 7-8 event, Chris participated in the Paralong Drive Cup held in Mesquite at the “Home of Long Drive Championships” where the widely popular sport originated.

He successfully defended his Above Knee Amputee World Title with a 319-yard drive which also regained the National Title he lost a couple of years ago. Chris won first place in the age 40+ division and defended the World Record he holds for above the knee amputees posted in 2014 in Mesquite.

In addition to the two 1st place divisional finishes, out of nearly 40 competitors, Chris finished 6th overall after fighting back from a dismal start in the overall on the first day of competition. Shortly, after accepting the awards, Osborne announced his retirement from Long Drive after nearly 6 years. He plans to focus more on stroke and match play events with able bodied and disabled golfers.

The Paralong Drive Cup features several highly accomplished Long Drivers, Golfers, and Athletes from the US and Canada as they test their abilities to become the Longest Driver in Amputee Golf. Divisions include Amputees, PTSD, Blind and several other disabilities.

Chris Osborne has been competing since 2013.

“This has been fun and allowed me to compete with some of the best from around the World. I thank God for everything, and I feel good exiting the stage on top,” Osborne said.