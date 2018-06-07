Clear

Alabama man charged with selling stolen auto parts online

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators received a tip that McCryndle’s auto parts business was selling stolen parts online. It says investigators went to the business and found parts from two Ford F-150 trucks that had been reported stolen to Mobile police.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with taking parts stripped from stolen vehicles and selling them on the website Craigslist. 

WKRG-TV reports Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis McCryndle on Wednesday on charges of receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle theft facility.

The sheriff’s office says McCryndle confessed to operating a “chop shop” for the past two months. It was not immediately known if McCryndle had an attorney.

