Alabama man, 22, critically injured in weekend crash

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 22-year-old Alabama man is critically injured after a single-car crash in Decatur.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was ejected when the vehicle overturned off Danville Road early Sunday. Decatur police said someone reported the crash to 911 at about 4:20 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Emme Long said Monday the driver, 22-year-old Shyquan Jamal Draper of Somerville, was in critical condition at a hospital in Huntsville.

Long said Draper was the only person in the car. She said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

This story has been corrected to reflect that a Decatur police spokeswoman said the crash victim was not dead but was in critical condition.

2/19/2018 11:26:06 AM (GMT -6:00)