Alabama politicians react to State of the Union address

Republican U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt

“Despite resistance from the Washington establishment, President Trump’s first year has been marked with robust economic growth, job creation, record highs in the stock market and record lows when it comes to unemployment. Because of President Trump’s willingness to shake things up in Washington, and to step over entrenched partisan lines, the State of the Union is strong."

Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

“Tonight, President Trump made clear his commitment to the American people and to improving the quality of life for everyone. By protecting our borders, strengthening our military and creating an environment that enhances domestic economic growth, the president underlined his commitment to national security. I echo his call to further improve our economy through continued deregulation, low taxes and investment in infrastructure."

Republican U.S. Senator Richard Shelby

“Tonight the President highlighted his many accomplishments and outlined his plan to continue advancing and unifying our country. From signing tax reform into law and eliminating restrictive regulations to growing our military and boosting support for veterans, President Trump has prioritized a conservative agenda that promotes a safe and strong America. I look forward to his promise of rebuilding our infrastructure, which would keep our economy on the rise and provide significant opportunities to foster local economic growth."

Republican U.S. Congressman Bradley Byrne

“The ‘state of our Union’ is strong. From a booming economy to greater respect around the globe, President Trump, his administration, and Congress have been able to turn our country around in a very short period of time. The good news is that things are just getting started."

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell

"The auto industry in Alabama wasn't saved by President Trump, it was put at risk when Trump threatened to isolate the United States from international trade."

Republican U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer

"President Trump ran on promises to make America more prosperous and more secure, and in his first year in office he has begun to deliver on those promises. As President Trump made clear tonight, he and the Republican majorities in the House and Senate are just getting started."

