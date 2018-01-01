Alabama lawmaker looks to make voyeurism a crime

An Alabama lawmaker is looking to strengthen laws involving photographing or recording a person's private or intimate body parts without consent.

Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R - Prattville, has prefiled a bill which would create felony and misdemeanor voyeurism charges. Chambliss states in SB57 that "existing law criminalizes distributing private images with the intent to harass, threaten, coerce, or intimidate the person depicted," but he is looking to establish new laws to expand such photography or recordings without consent.

The bill would criminalize recording or attempting to record private areas of another person when the victim has a "reasonable expectation of privacy." Someone could face a felony charge if they record or photograph another individual in public or private for the purpose of sexual gratification. It would be a misdemeanor if the person intended to record video or capture images with the intent of distributing the content without the victim's consent.

This law would not apply to people working in state or local jails and prisons.