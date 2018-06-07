Alabama lawmaker indicted, charged with paying kickbacks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama lawmaker has been indicted on federal charges that he paid kickbacks to a doctor's office that referred Medicare patients to his health care business.
The indictment against Republican state Rep. Ed Henry of Hartselle was unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Montgomery. He is charged with six counts of paying illegal kickbacks and other federal crimes.
News outlets report the charges involve a company called MyPractice24, of which Henry was an owner from 2015 through 2017. Prosecutors said in a news release that Henry paid kickbacks to a Montgomery physician's office that referred patients to Henry's company for chronic care management. Prosecutors say the doctor's office would then share Medicare reimbursements with Henry's company.
Henry's attorney, Max Pulliam, did not did not immediately return a phone message.
6/7/2018 12:12:13 PM (GMT -5:00)
