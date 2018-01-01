Alabama governor to end winter weather State of Emergency

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation which will end the State of Emergency for the state.

Scroll for more content...

The State of Emergency will no longer be in effect as of midnight Saturday. The emergency was declared Monday.

A significant portion of the state saw snowfall, and many roads remained icy for days following the event. This led to increased road hazards, and it caused many school systems to delay opening or even cancel classes for the remainder of the week.

Schools that missed days during the State of Emergency will likely not have to make up missed time because of the proclamation. Some students have been out of school for more than a week because of Friday cancellations and the Monday state holiday.