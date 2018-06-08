Clear

Alabama inmate who killed 2 found dead in prison infirmary

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who was serving time for killing two people in the 1970s has been found dead in a prison infirmary.

Al.com cites the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office a saying 66-year-old Donald Thigpen was pronounced dead Tuesday around 8 p.m. The newspaper reports there was no foul play involved in his death.

Thigpen was convicted in a 1972 shooting death of his girlfriend, Cassie Lee Davis. He was sentenced to death. On appeal, that sentence was reduced to life.

Thigpen and several inmates escaped Alabama’s Holman Prison in 1975. The next day, Thigpen was involved in the death of 68-year-old Henry Lambeth. Thigpen was convicted and again sentenced to death. He escaped execution per an Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruling.

