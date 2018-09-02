Alabama inmate fatally stabbed

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Scroll for more content...

The stabbing happened at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Correctional officers responded to an inmate assault and found 25-year-old Travis Lamar Wilson Jr. outside a cell block with serious injuries. Wilson was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Wilson was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2011 murder conviction in Etowah County.

The suspect in the stabbing, 25-year-old Cruz Caldwell, will face a charge of first-degree murder. He had been serving a 20-year sentence for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Coffee County.

Authorities say it's unclear what led to the assault.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/9/2018 6:50:38 PM (GMT -6:00)