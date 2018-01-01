Alabama has plan for cutoff of federal money

A government shutdown in Washington can eventually affect the way the state of Alabama is able to pay its bills.

The state has a plan in place to make sure it’s not financially dead-in-the-water because of a federal shutdown.

Senator Arthur Orr wanted to be certain Alabama is ready for any reduction of federal money coming into the state.

“Several years ago, we had the federal shutdown in 2013,” Senator Orr told WAAY 31. “In the legislature, as budget chairman, I realized how dependent a lot of our state agencies were on federal dollars coming down to the state. So, we can't control federal shutdowns or the spending of the federal government.”

So, after the 2013 government shutdown, Senator Orr introduced a bill to ensure Alabama could weather any future shutdown.

Two years later, Alabama’s legislature passed the bill Senator Orr authored.

“The legislature passed a bill that I sponsored back in 2015 that would allow the state to have a plan or tell the agencies in the event of federal funding reductions of five percent or twenty percent, what would your agency do?”

Orr explains the law requires state agencies to decide each year what they could or could not live without if it came down to it.

Those agencies come up with contingency plans if the federal government cuts off money for any reason.

That could be a government shutdown or even a routine funding reduction.

Orr tells WAAY 31 even a small cut in federal funding can have a huge impact on multi-billion dollar agencies.

"At the state government level, we do have a plan if the federal shutdown does continue on,” Senator Orr told us. “We'll be ready -- the state agencies -- to implement that plan to have their operations run as smoothly as possible in the event of a funding reduction from Washington."

Without the protection Senator Orr’s law provides, Alabama could be blindsided.

“That was a real fear in 2013 when we were looking at agencies that only had enough cash to operate a few more days,” Orr told us. “We were at the point of wondering, ‘How are we going to borrow -- short-term borrow -- the money here in Montgomery?’.”