An Alabama farmer is charged with stealing crop insurance money.
Scroll for more content...
Federal prosecutors want him to re-pay more than $919,000.
Dexter Gilbert was charged is charged with illegally receiving funds from the Federal Agriculture Department's insurance program to compensate farmers for crop losses caused by natural disasters.
Court records said Gilbert received payments he wasn't entitled to for over a year
Related Content
- Alabama farmer accused of stealing money from Federal Government
- URGENT - Federal government shuts down
- Alabama has plan for cutoff of federal money
- Nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
- Former Alabama player Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing phone charger
- Cattle farmer saves accused Lauderdale man's cow
- Huntsville woman pleads guilty to stealing $107K from US government
- Everything you need to know about the federal government shutdown
- Governing from crisis to-crisis isn't governing
- Athens woman accused of stealing $130K from Strain & Sons Nursery