Alabama farmer accused of stealing money from Federal Government

The money was meant for farmers who lost crops due to natural disasters.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

An Alabama farmer is charged with stealing crop insurance money.

Federal prosecutors want him to re-pay more than $919,000.

Dexter Gilbert was charged is charged with illegally receiving funds from the Federal Agriculture Department's insurance program to compensate farmers for crop losses caused by natural disasters.

Court records said Gilbert received payments he wasn't entitled to for over a year

