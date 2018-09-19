Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama elections chief sued for blocking people on Twitter

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by three people who said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had blocked them from his Twitter account "because of opinions they expressed or questions they asked."

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lawsuit has been filed against Alabama's secretary of state for blocking people on Twitter.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by three people who said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had blocked them from his Twitter account "because of opinions they expressed or questions they asked."

American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama Director Randall Marshall said Merrill largely posts about the activities of his public office and blocking people deprives them of that information. The lawsuit argues it is a First Amendment violation to put a "viewpoint-based restriction" on access.

Merrill, a prolific Twitter user, said he has blocked people he considers harassing or rude. But he said they can still "reach me whenever they want to." Merrill said he makes his cell phone number available to the public.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/19/2018 1:26:21 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events