Alabama court overturns death sentence

The court refused to overturn Gaston's conviction.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama appeals court has overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a school teacher in 2011.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday reversed the death sentence that 29-year-old Jovon Dwayne Gaston received for his capital murder conviction in the killing of Calhoun County teacher Kevin Thompson.

Another man also was sentenced to death in the slaying, and a third man awaits trial.

The court refused to overturn Gaston's conviction. But it says he deserves another sentencing hearing because a judge failed to tell jurors how to weigh the testimony of relatives who were affected by Thompson's slaying.

A jury voted 10-2 to recommend death for Gaston, and the judge imposed the capital sentence.

The case now goes back to Calhoun County.

3/16/2018 2:54:38 PM (GMT -5:00)

