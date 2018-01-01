Alabama college student charged in roommate's stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Police in suburban Birmingham say a college student has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his roommate.

Scroll for more content...

Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer tells Al.com that 21-year-old Tyler Christopher Tomlin of Madison County is charged in the attack at Miles College.

The reported assault happened early Sunday in a dorm room. A student identified as Nathan Gordon was stabbed in the body and the head.

Authorities say the injuries weren't life-threatening, but he remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday.

A statement from the college described the stabbing as an isolated incident, but officials haven't released any possible motive.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)