Alabama college student charged in roommate's stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Police in suburban Birmingham say a college student has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his roommate.
Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer tells Al.com that 21-year-old Tyler Christopher Tomlin of Madison County is charged in the attack at Miles College.
The reported assault happened early Sunday in a dorm room. A student identified as Nathan Gordon was stabbed in the body and the head.
Authorities say the injuries weren't life-threatening, but he remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday.
A statement from the college described the stabbing as an isolated incident, but officials haven't released any possible motive.
___
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)