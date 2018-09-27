Clear
Alabama children's pastor indicted on sex abuse charges

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 10:44 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A former children's pastor in Alabama is facing charges that he sexually abused young boys while working at a church.

WTVY-TV reports that 39-year-old William Wesley Williamson has been indicted on four counts of sex abuse. Authorities say the charges involve acts that happened while Williamson was working at Mount Gilead Baptist Church near Dothan.

Court records show Williamson is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges in November. An attorney representing the man didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

The church placed Williamson on leave after receiving reports of possible misconduct and fired him in March when he was first arrested.

Sheriff's officials in Houston County say the man inappropriately touched boys during church functions by brushing against their private parts while they were clothed.

Information from: WTVY-TV, http://www.wtvynews4.com/

