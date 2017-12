Authorities in Bibb County say a four-year-old is dead after being shot in the face with a gun.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells ABC 33/40 in Birmingham the child died Thursday afternoon. The boy's parents met up with a paramedic at a nearby supply store following the shooting, but he was presumed dead.

Authorities are still investigating the death, but it appears at this time it was an "apparent accidental shooting."

Officials have yet to identify the victim.