Alabama authorities searching for missing senior

Authorities in the Birmingham area are looking for an elderly man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

William Avington Underwood, 70, was last seen walking from the Walmart on Academy Drive in Bessemer around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Bessemer police said Underwood may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Underwood is 5'9" and 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown loafers.

Anyone with information about Underwood's location is asked to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or call 911.