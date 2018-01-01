wx_icon Huntsville 63°

wx_icon Florence 65°

wx_icon Fayetteville 59°

wx_icon Decatur 61°

wx_icon Scottsboro 59°

Clear
At lease 16 dead in school shooting Full Story
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

Alabama attorney general launches lab to fight cybercrime

Pixabay

He says the lab will use cutting-edge tools to investigate cybercrime like online sexual exploitation, human trafficking and data breaches.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 8:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2018 8:14 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is launching a cybercrime lab with federal and state law enforcement.

Scroll for more content...

Marshall announced the initiative with prosecutors and Secret Service, FBI and Homeland Security officials in Montgomery on Wednesday. He says the lab will use cutting-edge tools to investigate cybercrime like online sexual exploitation, human trafficking and data breaches.

The attorney general's office also created a web link for law enforcement to report debit and credit card skimming devices. Skimmers are often installed on gas pumps to steal card information.

A statement from the attorney general's office says cybercrime agents investigated cases with more than 30 agencies last year.

Investigators unlocked phones for homicide evidence, tracked down skimmers and exposed identity theft culprits. They helped businesses recover nearly $1 million lost to cyber theft.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/14/2018 1:31:05 PM (GMT -6:00)

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events