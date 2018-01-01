Alabama attorney general launches lab to fight cybercrime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is launching a cybercrime lab with federal and state law enforcement.

Marshall announced the initiative with prosecutors and Secret Service, FBI and Homeland Security officials in Montgomery on Wednesday. He says the lab will use cutting-edge tools to investigate cybercrime like online sexual exploitation, human trafficking and data breaches.

The attorney general's office also created a web link for law enforcement to report debit and credit card skimming devices. Skimmers are often installed on gas pumps to steal card information.

A statement from the attorney general's office says cybercrime agents investigated cases with more than 30 agencies last year.

Investigators unlocked phones for homicide evidence, tracked down skimmers and exposed identity theft culprits. They helped businesses recover nearly $1 million lost to cyber theft.

2/14/2018 1:31:05 PM (GMT -6:00)