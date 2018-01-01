Clear
Alabama Walmart employees receive more than $12 million in cash bonuses

Walmart

Thursday, more than 890,000 Walmart employees received a share of more than $560 million total cash bonuses.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Walmart associates in Alabama are receiving more than $12 million in cash bonuses. 

Thursday, more than 890,000 Walmart employees received a share of more than $560 million total cash bonuses. 

These bonuses include: 
-More than $160 million in cash bonuses on their stores' Q4 performance 
-More than $400 million in one-time cash bonuses tied to recent changes in tax law 
-Alabama Walmart employees receive approximately $12.9 million in combined bonuses. 

Back in January Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000. 

According to Dunn & Bradstreet Walmarts in Alabama spent $1.1 billion with local suppliers, paid more than $92.1 million in taxes and collected more the $684 million in 2017 sales taxes. 

