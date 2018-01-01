Alabama Walmart employees receive more than $12 million in cash bonuses

Walmart associates in Alabama are receiving more than $12 million in cash bonuses.

Thursday, more than 890,000 Walmart employees received a share of more than $560 million total cash bonuses.

These bonuses include:

-More than $160 million in cash bonuses on their stores' Q4 performance

-More than $400 million in one-time cash bonuses tied to recent changes in tax law

-Alabama Walmart employees receive approximately $12.9 million in combined bonuses.

Back in January Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000.

According to Dunn & Bradstreet Walmarts in Alabama spent $1.1 billion with local suppliers, paid more than $92.1 million in taxes and collected more the $684 million in 2017 sales taxes.