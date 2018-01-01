Alabama Taps Karl Scott as New Defensive Backs Coach

The search may be still on for both Alabama's next offensive and defensive coordinators, but the Crimson Tide did decide on another new addition to their coaching staff Thursday.

Alabama has hired Karl Scott as their new defensive back's coach. Scott was Texas Tech's defensive back's coach this past season and was hired by Lousiana-Lafayette as their new defensive coordinator in December.

As of today, the tide has turned for Scott and he will be heading to Tuscaloosa to join the National Champion Coaching Staff.

The Texas native is said to be a young coach on the rise and highly thought of in the community. Prior to Texas Tech, Scott coached at Lousiana Tech as their safeties coach in 2015 and was the defensive coordinator at Southeastern Lousiana in 2014.

With this new hire it could mean we are likely to hear an offensive and defensive coordinator named in the coming weeks.