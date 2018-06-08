Alabama State Games has impact on local businesses

The Alabama State Games is back in Huntsville after a 14 year hiatus and the Rocket City's local businesses are rolling out the red carpet for the incoming visitors.

Humphrey's bar and grill downtown and the embassy suites next to the Von Braun Center are just two business expecting a huge economic impact during this weekend's Alabama State Games, as thousands are flooding into the Rocket City for the 36th annual event.

With the high foot traffic expected to begin this evening...local businesses are getting ready in advance. They are also reaping some of the reward already as hotel reservations increase.

And with the games running through June 10th, local businesses can expect large crowds and more revenue through the weekend.

Businesses tell WAAY 31 they won't know the exact impact until Monday but they are expecting it to be more than past events because there are a lot of teams and families in town for the games.

The opening ceremony is Friday at 7pm and admission is free to the public.