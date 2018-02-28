Alabama State Games coming to Huntsville

Just because the winter Olympics is over, doesn't mean the games are finished, at least not here in Huntsville.

After 13 years, the Alabama State Games are coming back to the Rocket City.

The 2018 Alabama State Games will be this June, hosted by the city of Huntsville and Madison County, at the Von Braun Center downtown.

Everything was official this morning with the passing of the torch to Mayor Tommy Battle where he exclaimed, "let the games begin!"

This Olympic style event is Alabama's largest multi-sport event for youth, adults, and those with disabilities. It takes place Jun. 8-10 with the Opening Ceremony Kickoff on Friday Jun. 8.

This is no ordinary opening ceremony; with the organizations ties to the Olympics, they work to incorporate real Olympic aspects and highlight the athletes from all over the state and country competing right here in Huntsville.

This year is expected to be the largest games yet with the total number of sports rising from 18 to 28.

The impact on Huntsville's economy is also expected to be large.

Mayor Tommy Battle said, "it does bring in revenue, it brings in lodging taxes, sales taxes, some of your restaurant money comes back into the caufers of the city."

What may be the best part about the event is that it's completely free to attend and the athletes do not have to qualify.

Some of the newest sports include kayak racing, archery 3D, horseshoes, baton twirling and pickleball.

To register you can visit: www.alagames.com