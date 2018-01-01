wx_icon Huntsville 76°

wx_icon Florence 72°

wx_icon Fayetteville 72°

wx_icon Decatur 74°

wx_icon Scottsboro 75°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Alabama Senate votes to allow execution by nitrogen gas

Alabama State House

The bill passed 29-0.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 12:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2018 12:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama moved closer to allowing death row inmates to be executed with nitrogen gas, a method that has never been used to execute someone.

Scroll for more content...

The Alabama Senate approved the bill Thursday on a 29-0 vote. It now moves to the House of Representatives.

The bill by Sen. Trip Pittman would allow execution by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs were unavailable or ruled unconstitutional. The Montrose Republican said Alabama needs another execution method as lethal injection methods face legal challenges.

However, no state has used nitrogen gas in an execution.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said two states - Oklahoma and Mississippi - have voted to conditionally authorize the use of nitrogen gas as a back-up method of execution.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events