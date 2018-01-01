Alabama Senate passes responsible $2 billion general fund budget

The Alabama Senate passed a $2 billion General Fund budget (FY19) for the fiscal year 2019.

The senate passed the bill on Monday afternoon with a vote of 26-2. The budget will increase funds for prisons and state troopers. It will also protect taxpayers by avoiding new taxes.

The budget allocates a $3.2 million increase to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to fund the hiring of 30 new troopers, a $8 million increase for the Department of Mental Health, and a $4.7 million increase for the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“This budget protects the taxpayers of Alabama, while ensuring that the core functions of state government are adequately funded,” State Senator Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) and Chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Budget Committee said. “We have prioritized targeted increases for state troopers, prisons, and the Department of Public Health, and level-funded nearly every other state department and agency.”

Southern Poverty Law Center has sued the department of corrections, alleging that many prison inmates are held in conditions that are cruel and unusual.

Governor Kay Ivey requested, the $51 million increase will help Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn bring the state prisons into compliance with a federal court order.

The bill now must be looked at by the House of Representatives.