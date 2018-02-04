Alabama Rallies in the 2nd Half to Upset No. 23 Florida

Alabama coming off a huge win over No. 12 Oklahoma last weekend followed by a tough loss to Missouri on Wednesday but which Crimson Tide team would we see Saturday night?

The Tide were in Gainesville taking on the No. 23 Florida Gators where they turned the ball over 14 times and trailed the Gators by six points heading into the locker room.

But this is not the end of the story, something clicked when the Tide came back onto the court, taking their first lead of the game early on in the second half and defeating the Gators convincingly 68-50.

Collin Sexton, Donta Hall, Braxon Key and Avery Johnson Jr. all scoring 10 or more points. Sexton with the high of the night at 18.

Alabama is now 15-8 and 6-4 in SEC play. They'll take on Mississippi State in Starkville next Tuesday.