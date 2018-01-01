Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Alabama QB Tagovailoa back throwing in practice after injury

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 11:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 11:01 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back throwing in practice.

Scroll for more content...

Tagovailoa made some throws and handoffs Tuesday after injuring a finger on his left, throwing hand in the Crimson Tide's first spring practice.

Coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa "has made a very nice recovery" over the past week. He said the freshman from Hawaii did have a broken bone but was able to grip the ball and "could throw a little bit."

Tagovailoa is expected to compete with two-year starter Jalen Hurts for the starting job heading into next season.

The former five-star recruit came off the bench to lead the Tide to a comeback win in the national championship game against Georgia in January.

Saban says Tagovailoa has "a really good, positive attitude about it, and we feel good about where he's heading."

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events