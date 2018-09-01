Publix stores in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia are not affected by the company's ground chuck recall.
Publix voluntarily recalled ground beef products made from chuck in Florida after they found it may have been contaminated with E. coli.
An investigation found 18 people got sick between July 5 to July 25 after eating ground chuck products from various Publix Super Markets.
The supplier has yet to be identified.
Related Content
- Alabama Publix stores not affected by ground chuck recall
- Man wanted for mulitple thefts at Publix
- Kroger supplier recalls ground beef over plastic contamination concerns
- Google breaks ground on Alabama data center
- USDA: recalled beef sold in Alabama
- Winter weather affects businesses
- Saban: Jalen Hurts’ comments don’t affect Alabama team
- Chuck Wagon Texas BBQ to expand its presence to Huntsville
- Angry customer punches deaf Publix worker in the back of her head
- Changing temperatures are affecting roadways
Scroll for more content...