Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama Publix stores not affected by ground chuck recall

Publix stores in Alabama are not affected by ground chuck recall.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 4:48 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Publix stores in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia are not affected by the company's ground chuck recall.

Publix voluntarily recalled ground beef products made from chuck in Florida after they found it may have been contaminated with E. coli.

An investigation found 18 people got sick between July 5 to July 25 after eating ground chuck products from various Publix Super Markets.

The supplier has yet to be identified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events