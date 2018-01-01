Alabama promotes Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator

Alabama has named Mike Locksley as the man to replace Brian Daboll as the Crimson Tide's new offensive coordinator. The news comes less than a week after Daboll left for the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Locksley is no stranger to the Tide as the 48-year-old has been at Alabama since 2016 and was the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach this past season.

This promotion makes it Locksley's third opportunity as an offensive coordinator. He previously lead the offenses at Maryland and Illinois. Locksley's previous experience also includes a head coaching stint at New Mexico.





This move came widely supported by Alabama players as many of them expressed their support for Locksley on social media when Daboll's exit was first announced.

Rumors began to circulate on campus when former Ole Miss head coach Huge Freeze was in Tuscaloosa meeting with the Tide's staff, while others thought the job could go to former Florida head coach and Alabama coordinator Jim McElwain.

Nick Saban instead went with the coach who is already in tune with the Alabama's national championship offense.