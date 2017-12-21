Alabama Guard unit getting F-35 fighter jets

The Alabama Air National Guard will be adding the F-35A fighter jet, state officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The 187th Fighter Wing will have the fighters added at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, officials said.

What a historic day for Alabama & the River Region! It has been confirmed that the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field in Montgomery has been chosen for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Mission. I could not be prouder of the men & women of the 187th. This is a BIG deal. pic.twitter.com/IJwWU6gCyS — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) December 21, 2017

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby called the announcement a "true testament to Alabama's work in the defense sector."

The Air Force plans to use the F-35A to replace aging F-16 and A-10 aircraft.

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin.