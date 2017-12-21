wx_icon Huntsville 43°

Alabama Guard unit getting F-35 fighter jets

The Air Force plans to use the F-35A to replace aging F-16 and A-10 aircraft.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 12:37 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 12:37 PM

The Alabama Air National Guard will be adding the F-35A fighter jet, state officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The 187th Fighter Wing will have the fighters added at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, officials said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby called the announcement a "true testament to Alabama's work in the defense sector."

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin. 

