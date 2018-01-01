Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues state public health emergency because of flu

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state public health emergency because of an influenza outbreak that has impacted a large portion of the state.

Ivey signed the proclamation Thursday afternoon stating that health care facilities are "overwhelmed by the number of ill patients and taxed to such an extent that care of patients may no longer be provided in the traditional, normal, and customary manner nor is the utilization of traditional, normal, and customary standards of care possible."

This emergency allows the state to utilize additional resources to assist affected communities. It also allows state agencies to seek federal assistance.

Health care facilities which have invoked emergency operation plans can now implement "alternative standards of care." This will allow for these facilities to take streamlined and simplified measures to help preserve lives.