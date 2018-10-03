Alabama Gov. Ivey extends fundraising lead over Maddox

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her fundraising lead in the race for governor.
According to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday, Ivey reported raising more than $735,000 last month. Challenger Walt Maddox reported raising $373,000.
Ivey's largest September contributors were businesses and influential political entities, including $25,000 each from the Alabama Farmers Federation, Drummond Coal, Blue Cross and six other companies and PACs.
Maddox largest contributors were $150,000 from PACs run by Tuscaloosa accountant Mike Echols and $15,000 from Greenetrack dog track and bingo hall.
Ivey has raised $6.1 million for her campaign, although part of that was spent during the GOP primary. Maddox has raised $2 million.
With her financial advantage Ivey started a new campaign ad this week. Both candidates have about $500,000 remaining.
