Alabama father writes open letter to President Trump

An Alabama father wrote an open letter to President Donald Trump following vulgar remarks that were allegedly said about African countries.

Trump allegedly used the word "s***hole" to describe the countries last week. Since then, people across the country, and even around the world have been speaking out against the comments.

President Trump, has since denied the comments. JW Godwin, who describes himself as a die hard Republican, said his daughter is from one of "those" countries.

Godwin posted the following open letter on his Facebook account:

"Mr. President,

I am a Republican. I have always supported my party, regardless of who the nominee was, and I have always walked the line. I "usually" never make comments against sitting Republican officials, and am always defending their actions. However, I am not today. This time, I am a father before I am a Republican.

This very week, you had a very small portion of the citizens of your country drastically upset and families torn apart because an East African Nation known as Ethiopia has had a few of it's lawmakers determine that they should no longer allow international adoptions. A process that has been in place for many, many years. A process that has saved thousands and thousands of children from horrible lives as orphans and even death. Yet you, as the President of the United States of America want to make comments about people from Haiti and African countries. Asking, "Why we would want people from these (you know what) countries?"

Your words have meaning, Mr. President. What you say has meaning, Mr. President. There are families at this very moment who have seen the face of their child. They have met them. They have hugged them, played with them, prayed for them, promised them that they were going to come back to Ethiopia and bring them home. They are not allowed to do that now. It was reported that there were talks taking place to try to allow and ask for reconsiderations for the Ethiopian government to allow families almost completely finished with the adoption proceedings to be able to bring home their children. Your completely uncalled for and completely disgusting remarks do not help them! Or anyone else.

Why would "we" want "those people" in America? They are kind, they are beautiful, they are a loving people who are merely trying to better themselves. Regardless though, they are people!! They are innocent children who do not have a say in the matter.

I will continue to pray and have faith that someone will realize that children are being affected in these political decisions. That those who can help make decisions for them and help them obtain a better life, like the President of the United States of America, learns to listen more and stop talking so much. Because I can assure you this, my baby, that came from one of "those" countries (Ambo, Ethiopia, Africa) is gonna do great things in this world. She is going to change lives for the better.

Sincerely,

A Dad, who just so happens to be a Die Hard Republican"

Godwin's daughter, Zoe, is now seven years old. He grew up in Greenville Alabama, but is originally from Mobile.