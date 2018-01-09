wx_icon Huntsville 43°

Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald collapses on sideline during championship game

Kyriq McDonald (Alabama Athletics)

Alabama freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Jan. 8, 2018
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 10:28 PM
Travis Leder

Scary moments in the College Football Playoff National Championship as freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the sideline during the second half.

McDonald appeared alert as ESPN's broadcast showed McDonald sitting up on a stretcher with his eyes open.

The freshman is from Madison, Alabama and played high school football at James Clemens. He has not seen any action so far this season.

We will update this story when we learn new details on his condition.

