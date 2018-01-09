Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald collapses on sideline during championship game

Scary moments in the College Football Playoff National Championship as freshman defensive back Kyriq McDonald collapsed on the sideline during the second half.

Scary situation in Atlanta: Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald has collapsed on the sideline. A stretcher is out. pic.twitter.com/YDy0bfs6pu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

McDonald appeared alert as ESPN's broadcast showed McDonald sitting up on a stretcher with his eyes open.

The freshman is from Madison, Alabama and played high school football at James Clemens. He has not seen any action so far this season.

We will update this story when we learn new details on his condition.