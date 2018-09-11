Alabama A&M University celebrates new scoreboard

Alabama A&M University reached its $1 million goal in their 2018 scoreboard fundraising project with over 300 donors.

The new scoreboard, which features a marketing video display, was presented at Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday, September 8 in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project funds will also go towards erecting a digital billboard on Memorial Parkway. University officials say this will provide advertising exposure to approximately 40 motorists a day.

According to the university's athletic director, Bryan Hicks, the new scoreboard offers features like instant replay, a loud meter and kiss cam.

