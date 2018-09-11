Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police identify homicide victim Full Story

Alabama A&M University celebrates new scoreboard

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new scoreboard on September 8.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 2:32 PM
Updated: Sep. 11, 2018 2:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama A&M University reached its $1 million goal in their 2018 scoreboard fundraising project with over 300 donors.

The new scoreboard, which features a marketing video display, was presented at Louis Crews Stadium on Saturday, September 8 in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The project funds will also go towards erecting a digital billboard on Memorial Parkway. University officials say this will provide advertising exposure to approximately 40 motorists a day.

According to the university's athletic director, Bryan Hicks, the new scoreboard offers features like instant replay, a loud meter and kiss cam.

For more information, visit the Alabama A&M official website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events