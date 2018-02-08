Alabama A&M Signing Day Recap

Alabama A&M first year head coach Connell Maynor only had two weeks to put his first recruiting class on the Hill together and he didn't disappoint, putting together a class of 17 players.

Scroll for more content...

2018 Alabama A&M Recruiting Class

Richard Calloway LB Orlando, FL/ Orlando Jones HS

Justin Cannon QB Cottondale, AL/ Paul W Bryant HS

Tyrese Chambers WR Baltimore, MD/Baltimore Polytechnic

Nathaniel Dell WR Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland HS

Teon Dollard RB Lake City, FL/ Columbia HS

Michael Edmonds LB Quitman, GA/ Brooks County HS

Antoine Felton Jr WR Woodbridge, VA/ Freedom HS

Tyreik Griffin OL Fairfield, AL/ Fairfield HS

Cameron Hicks LB Vero Beach, FL/ Vero Beach HS

Anthony Jackson OL Greensboro, AL/ Hinds CC

Da'Vonta Jackson DL Greensboro, AL/ Greensboro HS

Elisha Jackson DL Muskegon, MI/ Muskegon HS

Brian Jenkins Jr WR Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland HS

Jalen McGhee DL Stockbridge, GA/ Mays HS

Jacquez Parks DL Tallahassee, FL/ Godby HS

Gary Quarles RB Cottondale, AL/ Paul W Bryant HS

Caleb Riley DB Lawrenceville, GA/ Brookwood HS