Alabama A&M Signing Day Recap

Alabama A&M first year head coach Connell Maynor only had two weeks to put his first recruiting class on the Hill together and he didn't disappoint, putting together a class of 17 players.
2018 Alabama A&M Recruiting Class
Richard Calloway LB Orlando, FL/ Orlando Jones HS
Justin Cannon QB Cottondale, AL/ Paul W Bryant HS
Tyrese Chambers WR Baltimore, MD/Baltimore Polytechnic
Nathaniel Dell WR Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland HS
Teon Dollard RB Lake City, FL/ Columbia HS
Michael Edmonds LB Quitman, GA/ Brooks County HS
Antoine Felton Jr WR Woodbridge, VA/ Freedom HS
Tyreik Griffin OL Fairfield, AL/ Fairfield HS
Cameron Hicks LB Vero Beach, FL/ Vero Beach HS
Anthony Jackson OL Greensboro, AL/ Hinds CC
Da'Vonta Jackson DL Greensboro, AL/ Greensboro HS
Elisha Jackson DL Muskegon, MI/ Muskegon HS
Brian Jenkins Jr WR Daytona Beach, FL/ Mainland HS
Jalen McGhee DL Stockbridge, GA/ Mays HS
Jacquez Parks DL Tallahassee, FL/ Godby HS
Gary Quarles RB Cottondale, AL/ Paul W Bryant HS
Caleb Riley DB Lawrenceville, GA/ Brookwood HS