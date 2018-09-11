Alabama A&M releases statement regarding NCAA announcement

Alabama A&M released a statement regarding the NCAA's infractions on the university's athletics department.
These punishments are the result of a 2015 NCAA Academic Performance Program data review into violations occurring from the 2011-12 season through the 2015-16 season. These errors involved the certification of 101 student-athletes in 14 sports.
The investigation was a joint effort between the university and NCAA officials, and both sides concurred the miscertifications were unintentional.
Alabama A&M has since expanded personnel in the compliance, academics and registrar departments in an effort to prevent future violations.
The penalties are imposed by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
- Five years probation from September 11, 2018 through September 10, 2023
- A vacation of records during periods in which student-athletes competed while ineligible
- A 2018-19 postseason ban on the baseball, men's basketball, football and men's golf teams
- Recruiting restrictions on the 2018-19 academic year:
- The University is not allowed to recruit 2-year college transfer students to enroll in the 2019-20 academic year
- A $5,000 fine self-imposed by the university, plus one percent of the annual budgets for baseball, men's basketball, football and men's golf programs
