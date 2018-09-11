Clear

Alabama A&M releases statement regarding NCAA announcement

The university received penalties from the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama A&M released a statement regarding the NCAA's infractions on the university's athletics department. 

These punishments are the result of a 2015 NCAA Academic Performance Program data review into violations occurring from the 2011-12 season through the 2015-16 season. These errors involved the certification of 101 student-athletes in 14 sports. 

The investigation was a joint effort between the university and NCAA officials, and both sides concurred the miscertifications were unintentional.

Alabama A&M has since expanded personnel in the compliance, academics and registrar departments in an effort to prevent future violations.

The penalties are imposed by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

  1. Five years probation from September 11, 2018 through September 10, 2023
  2. A vacation of records during periods in which student-athletes competed while ineligible
  3. A 2018-19 postseason ban on the baseball, men's basketball, football and men's golf teams
  4. Recruiting restrictions on the 2018-19 academic year:     
  5. The University is not allowed to recruit 2-year college transfer students to enroll in the 2019-20 academic year
  6. A $5,000 fine self-imposed by the university, plus one percent of the annual budgets for baseball, men's basketball, football and men's golf programs

