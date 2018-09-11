Alabama A&M releases statement regarding NCAA announcement

Alabama A&M released a statement regarding the NCAA's infractions on the university's athletics department.

These punishments are the result of a 2015 NCAA Academic Performance Program data review into violations occurring from the 2011-12 season through the 2015-16 season. These errors involved the certification of 101 student-athletes in 14 sports.

The investigation was a joint effort between the university and NCAA officials, and both sides concurred the miscertifications were unintentional.

Alabama A&M has since expanded personnel in the compliance, academics and registrar departments in an effort to prevent future violations.

The penalties are imposed by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.