Air at Maryland frat party tests positive for alcohol

Maryland police arrested six people for throwing a house party that had so much alcohol, the air tested positive on a breathalyzer.

Scroll for more content...

The ambient air in the home registered a .01 when Montgomery County, Md., police responded to reports of a loud party at the home, Washington ABC affiliate WJLA reported.

Court documents show police were let into the home when they arrived and found trash bags and insulation covering the windows, beer cans and liquor bottles throughout the house and a basement floor sticky from spilled alcohol.

A large number of the people at the party were American University students, police said. Several locked themselves in a bathroom, while one jumped out of a second-story window to avoid police.

The six students who threw the party -- all of them 20 years old -- were charged with 126 counts each of allowing underage possession of alcohol and furnishing alcohol to a minor. They could face up to $315,000 in fines, WJLA reported.