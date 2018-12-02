Aiming to combat teen suicide, Georgia turns to social media

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials are turning to social media in an effort to cut down on teen suicides.

WABE Radio reports that 144 children and teenagers in Georgia took their own lives from 2015 to 2017. Authorities say that so far this year, at least four children in the state have already killed themselves.

Now, state officials are releasing videos on YouTube to try and reach young people with the message that help is available.

Trebor Randle, a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Fatality Program, says that prevention is the major key to reducing the suicide rate among young people.

Randle says authorities also want to get educators and school counselors involved in the effort.

2/12/2018 1:47:50 PM (GMT -6:00)