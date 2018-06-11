Afternoon Storms Possible Tuesday

Monday Evening

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through 7-8 PM, mainly over Northeast Alabama between I-65 and the Georgia state line. An isolated stronger storm is possible. If a stronger storm forms, it can bring 50-60 mph. More commonly, storms will produce brief downpours, frequently lightning and 30-40 mph wind gusts. These are especially possible over Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm elsewhere this evening.

Scroll for more content...

Tuesday Afternoon Showers & Storms

More showers and thunderstorms will form over the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. One or two of Tuesday's storms can be strong, too. Our little bit of rain tonight will be gone by 7-8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy. Tuesday starts dry. A few showers are possible starting between 10 AM and noon. Showers and thunderstorms will increase from 2 PM through 4 PM and last through 6 PM to 8 PM. An isolated stronger storm can bring 50-60 mph wind gusts. Most storms will bring a high risk for lightning. They can also bring brief downpours and gusty 30-40 mph winds.

Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s around 6 AM. Expect to warm to near 80 degrees by 9 AM and then into the mid-to-upper 80s from noon through 6 PM. Temperatures near the storms can run up to 10 degrees cooler.

The Rest Of This Week

Showers and thunderstorms can grow more numerous and more widespread on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible on Thursday. Showers and storms will grow drastically fewer after Thursday. Only a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm is in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. That means we will have an overall dry weekend.