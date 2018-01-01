Affidavit reveals victim's mother was outside her daughter's home when she was shot and killed

A sworn affidavit filed by a Decatur Police detective is shedding more light on the shooting deaths of two Decatur people this week.

According to the document, Detective Michael Burleson states that Kendall Rashid Rucker, 22, used a .380 caliber handgun to shoot and kill David Gullatte, 31, and Sharonda Bouldin, 27.

Back on Feb. 28, Linda Bouldin told police that she was going to her daughter's home on Clearview Street SW.

Before she could go inside, the affidavit states that she heard "multiple gunshots from inside the residence."

A man she later identified to police as Rucker then came out of the residence and fled the scene.

It was around 2 p.m. when Bouldin called 911 about what happened.

Bouldin then stayed until Decatur Police arrived and they made forced entry into the home.

Once inside, officers discovered the bodies of Gullatte and Sharonda Bouldin who were deceased at that point and appeared to have been shot.

Investigators were able to track Rucker to another residence and took him into custody without incident.

Rucker is now sitting in the Morgan County Jail facing two charges of capital murder. Because of the charges, he was not issued a bond.

An initial order made by District Judge Brent Craig states that Rucker agreed to retain the attorney assigned to him, John Mays, and that he has 30 days from the date of his arrest to request a preliminary hearing.