Advocacy group discusses recent immigration raid

Kayla Bradley talks about her fiance who was arrested by Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

The raid happened across several cities in Northern Alabama over six days at the end of August.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 6:15 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

"What do we tell our children? Because me, myself, i'm on the verge of losing where we live because my fiance isn't here by my side as he should be."

That's the emotional response Kayla Bradley had when talking about her fiance who was picked up by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents during a recent raid.

The raid happened across several cities in Northern Alabama over six days at the end of August. The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice said around 30 immigrants were arrested and taken to a Dekalb County facility before being transferred to a facility in Louisiana. The group said they're concerned because many of the people arrested did not have criminal records.

"I've been told by a lot of the affected families, you know, that they were told the only crime this person had committed was being here illegally. And that's the kind of narrative we're trying to counter."

The group also told WAAY 31 they would like to see Mayor Tommy Battle meet with the families and for local police agencies to not participate in the raids.

