Adoption agencies could reject same-sex couples under bill

The contentious "religious liberties" bill passed the committee Tuesday by a vote of 5-2 and could soon face a vote before the full Georgia Senate.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2018 2:42 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

ATLANTA (AP) - A proposal that would allow religious adoption agencies in Georgia to refuse to work with same-sex couples has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the vote was split along party lines, with five Republicans supporting the measure and two Democrats opposing it.

The sponsor of the proposal, Sen. William Ligon, a Brunswick Republican, said the measure was needed to ensure that religious organizations could participate in the adoption process.

Opponents of the bill say it would effectively allow state-sponsored discrimination by adoption agencies. Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, said the measure would discourage some parents from adopting.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/20/2018 10:34:24 AM (GMT -6:00)

